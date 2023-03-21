E&G Advisors LP Has $534,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. 10,906,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,613,066. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

