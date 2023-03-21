Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells C$622,784.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$622,784.00.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:EFN traded down C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.08. 1,318,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.25. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

