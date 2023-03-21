Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.34. 751,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,228,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $627.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
