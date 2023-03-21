Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.15 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.15 billion and $1.80 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $190.09 or 0.00670691 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 187.1723494 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,049,057.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

