Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of ENIC opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1,694.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

