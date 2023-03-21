Energi Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Energi has a total market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $152,040.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018547 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,709,275 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

