Energi Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Energi has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $144,044.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,658,577 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

