Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $16.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer
In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Shares of ET opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.75.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.
