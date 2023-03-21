Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $16.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 639,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 41,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,871,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 579,117 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

