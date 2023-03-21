Energy Web Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $121.57 million and $1.42 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

