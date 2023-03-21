Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells $42,414.38 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $42,414.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61.

Enfusion Stock Up 3.3 %

Enfusion stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 283,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,704. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ENFN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

