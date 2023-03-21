EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

EOG stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

