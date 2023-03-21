EOS (EOS) Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004124 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $208.57 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004968 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003818 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001148 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,971,154 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.