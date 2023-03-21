Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.93. Approximately 294,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 845,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.