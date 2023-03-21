Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 21st (AIZ, AL, BGAOY, CPSS, EMR, ENSG, EQC, FL, FLT, GOOD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 21st:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Assurant Inc alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $254.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.