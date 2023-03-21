Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 21st (AIZ, AL, BGAOY, CPSS, EMR, ENSG, EQC, FL, FLT, GOOD)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 21st:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $254.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00.

