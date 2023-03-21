ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $362.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00031261 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019136 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00200553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,126.18 or 1.00072530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01040567 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $373.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

