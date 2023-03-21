Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.55

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00005496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $104.06 million and approximately $381,012.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,150.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00291857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00073435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00541832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00474980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,260,273 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

