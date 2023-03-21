Euronav’s (EURN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EURN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 467,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Euronav has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

