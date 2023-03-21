Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

