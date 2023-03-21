Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

