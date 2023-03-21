Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,023,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,315,000 after buying an additional 590,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.