Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 1,259,366 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,150,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 442,320 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 567,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 408,763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 405,375 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

