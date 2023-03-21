Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

