Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

