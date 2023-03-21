Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $476.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

