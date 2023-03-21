Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,347,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330,610 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $319.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.