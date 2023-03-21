Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Increased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 732.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.33. 41,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,329. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

