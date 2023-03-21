Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

