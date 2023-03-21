Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 99.73% from the company’s previous close.

EXFY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Expensify has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,900 in the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

