Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 3.1 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

NYSE AGM traded up $3.89 on Tuesday, hitting $131.03. 40,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.