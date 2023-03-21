FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.93. 378,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

