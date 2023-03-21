FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE FDX opened at $216.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

