Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $30,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,851 shares of company stock worth $4,865,455 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

