Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,773 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $96,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

