Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. 60,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,127. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

