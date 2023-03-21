Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,247. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

