Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,021.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,675 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.5 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 470,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.