Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,021.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,675 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power
American Electric Power Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 470,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
