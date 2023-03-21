Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. 881,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,807. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

