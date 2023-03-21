Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,491 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,218 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.69. 636,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,583.25, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

