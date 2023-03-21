Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,084 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of AutoNation worth $26,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in AutoNation by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after buying an additional 124,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. 81,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,078. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.67.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,098 shares of company stock worth $54,584,862. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

