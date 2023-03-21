Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,655 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $42,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

Fortive Price Performance

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 167,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,071. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.