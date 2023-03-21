Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $317.81 million and approximately $64.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00062021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00042093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018555 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

