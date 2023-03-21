Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 245.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIL. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

In related news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

