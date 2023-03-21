Financial Survey: Berkshire Grey (BGRY) versus Its Competitors

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Berkshire Grey to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Grey and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $76.13 million -$153.38 million -2.37 Berkshire Grey Competitors $663.63 million $16.32 million 6.14

Berkshire Grey’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey. Berkshire Grey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Grey’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Berkshire Grey and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 0 1 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey Competitors 58 155 267 5 2.45

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 352.59%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 27.58%. Given Berkshire Grey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey -152.21% -108.29% -68.46% Berkshire Grey Competitors -206.36% -54.51% -30.61%

Summary

Berkshire Grey beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

