Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 248.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 103,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 109.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Finward Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.