Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Shares of FNWD stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Finward Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
