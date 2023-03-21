First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.95. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 102,903 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $21,748,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $15,579,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,001,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 243,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,814,000 after acquiring an additional 236,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after buying an additional 147,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

