First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

FGBI stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. Research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

FGBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.