First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 114,297 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO – Get Rating) by 255.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.07% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZAO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (OCTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTT was launched on Sep 20, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

