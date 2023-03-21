First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $11.29 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,271 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 193,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 541,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,977. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.