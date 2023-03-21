First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.22. 155,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

