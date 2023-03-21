First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 3,194,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

